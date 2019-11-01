26 Varieties of Nestlé Cookie Dough Are Being Recalled Because They May Contain Rubber—Here’s What You Should Know

Image zoom nestle.com

Nestlé USA just announced a major voluntary recall of 26 varieties of ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough products. The cookie dough is being recalled due to potential contamination by pieces of food-grade rubber. The specific varieties are listed below, and include ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough tubs, bars, and tube-shaped “chubs.”

The potentially contaminated Toll House cookie dough was distributed in the United States and in Puerto Rico.

RELATED: 6 Popular Apple Varieties Are Being Recalled Over Potential Listeria Contamination

The recall covers products with batch codes that begin with 9189 through batch codes that begin with 9295. Batch codes can be identified on the product packaging, so if you have any Nestlé cookie dough in the fridge, check the label immediately. You can use these images as a helpful reference.

Recalled products include:

Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (18oz)

Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (18oz)

Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Sugar Cookie Dough (18oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Chub (16.5oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Chub (30oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Lovers Club Tub (80oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Tub (36oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Tub (80oz)

Nestlé Toll House Fall'n Leaves Cookie Dough (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Frozen II Cookie Dough (14oz)

Nestlé Toll House Holiday Chocolate Chip Tree Sprinkle (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Monster Munch (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Pinch of Grinch Cookie Dough (14oz)

Nestlé Toll House Triple Chip Cookie Dough Bar (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Ultimate Chocolate Chip Lovers (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Ultimate Turtles Cookie Bar (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House White Chip Macadamia Nut (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Bar (16.5oz)

Nestlé Toll House Mini Chocolate Chip Bar (16.5oz)

Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Bar (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Sugar Cookie Bar (16.5oz)

Nestlé Toll House Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Bar (16.5oz)

Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Cookie Bar (16oz)

M&M’S® Everyday Cookie Dough (14oz)

M&M’S® Ghouls Mix Cookie Dough (14oz)

M&M’S® Holiday Cookie Dough (14oz)

Nestlé products that are not being recalled are as follows: Nestlé Toll House Edible Cookie Dough, Nestlé Toll House Morsels, Nestlé Toll House Ice Cream Sandwiches, and Nestlé Professional SKUs.

The good news is that no illnesses or injuries that require medical treatment have been reported at this time. And according to Nestlé USA’s press release, they have identified the source of the rubber and fixed the issue. “The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers,” states Nestlé.

The FDA has stated that consumers who may have purchased the products listed above “should not prepare or consume them but should instead discard the product.”

If you did buy the potentially contaminated cookie dough, keep your receipt and contact Nestlé Consumer Services at nestleproductinquiry@casupport.com for consumer support and product questions. You can also call 1-800-681-1676, which will be available 24/7.

RELATED: This is the Ingredient Most Likely To Give You Food Poisoning, Says a New CDC Report