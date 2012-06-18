7 Sensational Marinades, Sauces, and Rubs for the Grill
Weber Real Molasses BBQ Sauce Buzz’ N Honey
Sweet but not too sugary, this kid-friendly glaze for ribs and chicken creates a rich caramelized finish (to avoid scorching, wait until the last five minutes of cooking to brush it on.)
To buy: $3 for 18 ounces, at supermarkets.
Featured June 2012
DennyMike’s Fintastic Savory Seafood Seasoning
An aromatic blend of coriander, dill, parsley, and lemon zest, this dry rub is the perfect match for your catch of the day—we’re talking shrimp, scallops, and almost any white fish (such as tilapia, halibut, or cod).
To buy: $6 for 3 ounces, at supermarkets and dennymikes.com.
Stubb’s Pork Marinade
Don’t be fooled by the name: This zesty marinade—redolent with lemongrass, ginger, red pepper, and garlic—is also delicious with salmon and chicken.
To buy: $4 for 12 ounces, at supermarkets and stubbsbbq.com.
Tortured Orchard Golden Sauce
This mouthwatering sauce takes its inspiration from Carolina barbecue—think tangy apple cider vinegar mixed with spicy mustard and flecks of red pepper. Brush it on grilled chicken or try it as a dressing on a summer salad.
To buy: $7 for 12 ounces, at torturedorchard.com.
Chef Salt New York Steak
A little of this potent combo of rock salt, ancho chiles, peppercorns, and thyme goes a long way. Rub it on steak, lamb chops, pork tenderloin—even potatoes—before grilling.
To buy: $10 for 2.5 ounces, chefsalt.com.
Soy Vay Hoisin Garlic Asian Glaze and Marinade
From the masterminds behind the popular Soy Vay teriyaki sauce comes this versatile, garlicky marinade that also doubles as a stir-fry sauce for chicken, shrimp, and vegetables.
To buy: $7 for 22 ounces, at supermarkets and soyvay.com.
Grill Mates Slow & Low Smokin’ Texas BBQ Rub
Calling all smokers: This piquant dry rub, made with chili pepper, oregano, and cumin, is an easy way to achieve that down-home hickory flavor on brisket and ribs.
To buy: $1.50 for 1.75 ounces, at supermarkets.
