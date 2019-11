100+ Vegetable Products Are Being Recalled by Mann Packaging (Including Trader Joe's Cauliflower) Over Listeria Concerns

Image zoom Getty Images

Mann Packing Co., Inc. just announced a large-scale voluntary recall of over a hundred types of its vegetable products sold in the United States and Canada, reports the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall is in response to a notification from the FDA and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency for potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The packaged vegetables being recalled were sold under a variety of brand names, including Mann's, Del Monte, Sysco, Hungryroot, Marketside, HEB, O Organics, Signature Farms, and (say it isn't so!) Trader Joe's. All items have “Best If Enjoyed By” dates that range from October 11, 2019 to November 16, 2019. The full list of vegetables products being recalled in the United States is below, but if you'd like to view corresponding product images, they're all available on Mann Packaging's website. For items being recalled in Canada, check here.

According to Mann's press release, there have been no reports of illnesses associated with these products at this time. That being said, if you believe you may have purchased one of the affected vegetable packages, dispose of them immediately.

Listeria is no joke. It can cause serious and even fatal infections in those with weakened immune systems, particularly young children and frail or elderly people. "Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women," says the FDA.

For any inquiries or comments on the Mann Packaging recall, all consumers are welcome to call the 24 hour customer service line at 1-844-927-0707 or email Mann Packing Co., Inc. at consumers@mannpacking.com.

Here is the full list of affected U.S. products and their corresponding UPC codes: