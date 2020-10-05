9 Good-for-You Dessert Ingredients That Taste Sweet, Without All the Sugar

“I look for freeze-dried fruit that has no added sugar and then use it on its own as dessert," says Cassetty. "When you lower your added sugar intake from packaged foods, fruit tastes sweeter! I also mix freeze-dried berries with nuts and unsweetened coconut flakes to eat as a sweet-salty-crunchy snack, and this type of combo with protein and fiber can also help you reduce your cravings for intensely sweet desserts." You can also grind freeze-dried fruit into a powder to dust on top of baked goods and energy bites, or to add a pop of color and flavor to foods, like yogurt. We eat with our eyes, after all—so this trick makes everything brighter and more fun.

RELATED: 7 "Unhealthy" Foods That Are Actually Great for You