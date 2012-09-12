This is a candy bar for those who crave sweet and salty: Think crunchy almonds, peanuts, and walnuts tossed with sea salt, then finished with a drizzle of rich chocolate. (Note: Though the bar contains 15 grams of fat, in this case it’s the good kind from protein-packed nuts.)



To buy: $2 for a 1.4-ounce bar, at Whole Foods Markets and natural and specialty food stores.



