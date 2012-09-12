5 Healthy Low-Fat Snacks From the Grocery Store

By Ellie Sher
Updated August 29, 2014
When your stomach starts to rumble, grab one of these guilt-free picks—all under 200 calories and with less than 12 grams of fat.
Archer Farms Spicy Six Grain Tortilla Chips

Made with heart-healthy flax seeds, quinoa, and sesame, this zippy winner is an addictive revamp of the classic restaurant chip.

To buy: $3 for a 14-ounce bag, at Target.

Featured September 2012

Quinn Popcorn Vermont Maple & Sea Salt

Finally, a tasty microwave popcorn that’s free of trans fats and artificial flavors. Just cook up a bag of these organic kernels, then drizzle with the enclosed canola oil and seasoning packet.

To buy: $5 for two 3.6-ounce bags, at Whole Foods Markets and natural and specialty food stores.

HannahMax Baking’s Cinnamon Sugar Cookie Chips

The newest trend in cookies, these wafer-thin baked treats fairly burst with the warmth of freshly ground cinnamon. And at 5 chips per serving, they’re satisfying, too.

To buy: $4 for a 6-ounce bag, at natural and specialty food stores and hannahmaxsnacks.com.

Alouette Portions Italian Herbs

Say goodbye to boring string cheese and feast on these soft, creamy squares that are a perfect match for carrots or fruit.

To buy: $4 for 4.7 ounces, at supermarkets.

Kind Nuts and Spices Dark Chocolate Nuts and Sea Salt Bar

This is a candy bar for those who crave sweet and salty: Think crunchy almonds, peanuts, and walnuts tossed with sea salt, then finished with a drizzle of rich chocolate. (Note: Though the bar contains 15 grams of fat, in this case it’s the good kind from protein-packed nuts.)

To buy: $2 for a 1.4-ounce bar, at Whole Foods Markets and natural and specialty food stores.

By Ellie Sher