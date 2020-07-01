How to Keep Your Ice From Melting So Quickly in Your Cooler

Pre-Chill Your Cooler and the Items You're Going to Store in It

One of the best ways to keep your ice colder for longer is by chilling your cooler before you place the fresh ice in it. You can do so by adding ice a couple hours prior or even the day before, and allowing the cooler to chill as much as possible. This will help prolong the life of the fresh ice once you're ready to go. You can also freeze water bottles or non-carbonated drinks that will act as additional cooling items to help preserve your ice. Also, make sure all of the items you're going to place in the cooler are also well-chilled in advance. Instead of placing hot or room temperature drinks or food into the cooler, freeze or chill as much as possible beforehand.

