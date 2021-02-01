10 Timesaving, Money-Saving Hacks for Shopping on Instacart

On the hunt for gluten-free bread, vegan ice cream, or plant-based meat? Instacart can help with that. You can use the app’s filters to personalize your grocery shopping experience by showing just gluten-free, kosher, vegan, organic, or other options for those with allergies or restrictions. (Using this feature is a lot easier than trying to dissect a product’s packaging in person, BTW—who knows how hard it is to read tiny fonts better than those with dietary restrictions?)

You can also use their filters to see what’s on sale or by price point: Simply search for the item you’re looking for (e.g., milk) and then select the filter icon next to the search bar in order to refine your search accordingly.