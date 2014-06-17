9 Essentials for an Ice Cream Sundae Bar
Ben & Jerry’s Salted Caramel
A two-inch thick caramel vein runs through vanilla ice cream and crumbled blondie. Enough swirls and chunks for the whole family.
To buy: $4 for one 16-ounce container, at grocery stores.
Featured June 2014
Dannon Oikos Vanilla Greek Frozen Yogurt
The classic flavor gets a makeover in this new, velvety take that has lower lactose, calories, and fat than regular ice cream.
To buy: $4 for one 16-ounce container, at grocery stores.
Haagen-Dazs Banana Split
This pick contains everything necessary for a decadent dessert, down to the cherries: whipped cream and banana ice cream, swirled fudge, and fruit.
To buy: $5 for one 14-ounce container, at grocery stores.
Jeni’s Gravel 3-Pack
The beloved artisanal ice cream company now sells toppings. Choose from six different varieties of cocoa and cookie-like crumbles—we love the Chocolate Black Out Gravel, Salty Graham, and Donut.
To buy: $19 for three 6-ounce bags, jenis.com.
Craftsman and Wolves Smoked Almond Brittle
Sprinkle these crunchy chunks—which taste like caramel and campfires—over your favorite vanilla ice cream for a sophisticated treat.
To buy: $11 for one 3-ounce bag, craftsman-wolves.com.
Treat Bakeshop Gift Set
Straight out of an old-fashioned ice cream parlor, these pretty glass jars contain spicy almonds and pecans coated in sesame seeds.
To buy: $30 for two 8.5-ounce containers, thetreatbakeshop.bigcartel.com.
Dave’s Homemade Ooey, Gooey Caramel Sauce
Top Chef finalist Dave Martin creates this mouthwatering pick with cream, maple syrup, vanilla, and sea salt. Its smooth consistency is ideal for pouring or for licking right off of the spoon.
To buy: $11 for one 15-ounce container, chefdavemartin.com.
Ample Hills Creamery by Brian Smith and Jackie Cuscuna with Lauren Kaelin
Skip the long lines at the Brooklyn scoop shop and follow these simple, delicious recipes at home. Cute illustrations and gorgeous photographs highlight flavors like Strawberries and Cream, Chocolate Milk and Cookies (think: cookies and cream), and even Stout and Pretzels.
To buy: $25, abramsbooks.com.
Coolhaus Ice Cream Book: Custom-Built Sandwiches with Crazy-Good Combos of Cookies, Ice Creams, Gelatos, and Sorbetsby Natasha Case and Freya Estreller
Ice cream sandwich aficionados now have 98 reasons to celebrate—these over the top recipes include combinations like Root Beer Float Ice Cream with S’mores Cookies and Nutella Toasted Almond Ice Cream on Pretzel Chocolate Chunk Cookies. (Warning: not for the faint of hart).
To buy: $25, amazon.com.
