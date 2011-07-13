7 Delectable Ice Cream Sandwiches
Klondike Sandwiches What the Fudge? Brownie
A triple threat: Imagine chewy brownie slabs filled with a scoop of vanilla ice cream that hides an oozy, fudgy center. Chocolate lovers won’t be disappointed.
To buy: $4 for four, supermarkets nationwide.
Featured July 2011
Julie’s Organic Gluten Free Lemon Yogurt Sandwich Cookies
Don’t eat wheat? Dig into one of these tasty rounds made with rice flour vanilla cookies and tangy frozen yogurt.
To buy: $7 for four, supermarkets and natural food stores nationwide.
Trader Joe’s Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches
It’s a flavor flashback. One bite of these retro delights made with soft chocolate chip cookies and creamy vanilla ice cream rimmed in miniature chocolate chips will take you back to summers at the town pool.
To buy: $4 for four, traderjoes.com for stores.
So Delicious Coconut Milk Vanilla Sandwich Minis
Crafted from agave-sweetened coconut milk, these cute two-bite treats are perfect for those going dairy free.
To buy: $5 for eight, at supermarkets and natural food stores nationwide.
Ciao Bella Belgian Chocolate S’mores Gelato Squares
The Bentley of ice cream sandwiches: This deluxe combination features dark chocolate gelato (swirled with marshmallows and studded with chocolate chunks) served up between two tender graham crackers.
To buy: $5 for four, at supermarkets nationwide.
Trader Joe’s Mini Mint Ice Cream Mouthfuls
The old-fashioned pairing of frosty mint ice cream and crisp chocolate wafers make these tiny coolers irresistible. You won’t be able to stop at just one.
To buy: $3.50 for 12, traderjoes.com for stores.
The Original It’s-IT Cappuccino Ice Cream Treat
A San Francisco classic since 1928, this over-the-top dessert is comprised of coffee ice cream sandwiched between spiced oatmeal cookies and then dipped in dark chocolate. A special-occasion indulgence that just might justify the $67 shipping fee.
To buy: $20 for 24, itsiticecream.com.
