The Best Ice Cream Flavors
Best Premium Vanilla
Stonyfield Organic Gotta Have Vanilla
Spoon up this thick, rich, and custardy pick and you’ll never think vanilla is, well, vanilla again.
To buy: $3.30 for 16 ounces, at supermarkets.
Best Budget Vanilla
Turkey Hill Vanilla Bean
A lush texture and an intense flavor—thanks to real vanilla beans, not just extract—put this family-size tub over the top.
To buy: $5 for 48 ounces, at supermarkets.
Best Premium Chocolate
Ben & Jerry’s Chocolate
The Vermonters may be famous for their wacky flavors, but they’re even better when they play it straight, as with this dense, velvety confection.
To buy: $4.40 for 16 ounces, at supermarkets.
Best Budget Chocolate
Edy’s/Dreyer’s Grand Chocolate
Many chocolate ice creams are chalky, gritty, or bland. So it’s no surprise that this smooth and fudgy champ iced the competition.
To buy: $6.50 for 48 ounces, at supermarkets.
Best Premium Strawberry
Häagen-Dazs Strawberry
Boasting just five ingredients—berries, cream, milk, sugar, and eggs—and zero artificial flavorings, this sweet and tangy pick keeps it simple.
To buy: $4.80 for 14 ounces, at supermarkets.
Best Budget Strawberry
Breyers Natural Strawberry
Retro in a good way. Picture large chunks of juicy fruit and a glorious bubble-gum pink color.
To buy: $5 for 48 ounces, at supermarkets.
Best Premium Cookies and Cream
Three Twins Cookies & Cream
Call it the crème de la cream: This smooth offering is made with organic chocolate wafers and locally sourced dairy that comes from family farms.
To buy: $5 for 16 ounces, at natural and specialty food stores.
Best Budget Cookies and Cream
365 Everyday Value Cookies & Cream
No skimping on the cookies here. You’ll find big pieces in each spoonful—with the filling deliciously intact.
To buy: $5.40 for 56 ounces, Whole Foods Market.
Best Premium Mint Chip
Häagen-Dazs Mint Chip
Infused with bracing peppermint, this tasty pick is like taking a plunge into a cold pool: totally refreshing.
To buy: $4.80 for 14 ounces, at supermarkets.
Best Budget Mint Chip
Trader Joe’s Mint Chip
Ever wish that the Girl Scouts made Thin Mints ice cream? (Of course you do.) This chunky chocolate-and-mint combo is the next best thing.
To buy: $4 for 32 ounces, Trader Joe’s.
Best Premium Butter Pecan
Häagen-Dazs Butter Pecan
Grandma’s favorite flavor gets a sophisticated rethink: Roasted pecans add a toasty-sweet note to a not-too-buttery base.
To buy: $4.80 for 14 ounces, at supermarkets.
Best Budget Butter Pecan
Blue Bunny Butter Pecan
Light, fluffy, and chockablock with chewy nuts, this freezer mainstay may also be the best bang for your buck.
To buy: $5.70 for 56 ounces, at supermarkets.
