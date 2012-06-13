The Best Ice Cream Flavors

By Lindsay Hunt
Updated August 29, 2014
Jens Mortensen
Forty-eight pints: That’s the average amount of ice cream an American eats in a year. Real Simple sampled twice that much to find these 12 winning scoops.
Start Slideshow

1 of 12

Best Premium Vanilla

Jens Mortensen

Stonyfield Organic Gotta Have Vanilla

Spoon up this thick, rich, and custardy pick and you’ll never think vanilla is, well, vanilla again.

To buy: $3.30 for 16 ounces, at supermarkets.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

Best Budget Vanilla

Jens Mortensen

Turkey Hill Vanilla Bean

A lush texture and an intense flavor—thanks to real vanilla beans, not just extract—put this family-size tub over the top.

To buy: $5 for 48 ounces, at supermarkets.

3 of 12

Best Premium Chocolate

Jens Mortensen

Ben & Jerry’s Chocolate

The Vermonters may be famous for their wacky flavors, but they’re even better when they play it straight, as with this dense, velvety confection.

To buy: $4.40 for 16 ounces, at supermarkets.

Advertisement

4 of 12

Best Budget Chocolate

Jens Mortensen

Edy’s/Dreyer’s Grand Chocolate

Many chocolate ice creams are chalky, gritty, or bland. So it’s no surprise that this smooth and fudgy champ iced the competition.

To buy: $6.50 for 48 ounces, at supermarkets.

5 of 12

Best Premium Strawberry

sterlingbrands.com

Häagen-Dazs Strawberry

Boasting just five ingredients—berries, cream, milk, sugar, and eggs—and zero artificial flavorings, this sweet and tangy pick keeps it simple.

To buy: $4.80 for 14 ounces, at supermarkets.

6 of 12

Best Budget Strawberry

breyers.com

Breyers Natural Strawberry

Retro in a good way. Picture large chunks of juicy fruit and a glorious bubble-gum pink color.

To buy: $5 for 48 ounces, at supermarkets.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 12

Best Premium Cookies and Cream

threetwinsicecream.com

Three Twins Cookies & Cream

Call it the crème de la cream: This smooth offering is made with organic chocolate wafers and locally sourced dairy that comes from family farms.

To buy: $5 for 16 ounces, at natural and specialty food stores.

8 of 12

Best Budget Cookies and Cream

Whole Foods Market

365 Everyday Value Cookies & Cream

No skimping on the cookies here. You’ll find big pieces in each spoonful—with the filling deliciously intact.

To buy: $5.40 for 56 ounces, Whole Foods Market.

9 of 12

Best Premium Mint Chip

Jens Mortensen

Häagen-Dazs Mint Chip

Infused with bracing peppermint, this tasty pick is like taking a plunge into a cold pool: totally refreshing.

To buy: $4.80 for 14 ounces, at supermarkets.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 12

Best Budget Mint Chip

Anna Maund

Trader Joe’s Mint Chip

Ever wish that the Girl Scouts made Thin Mints ice cream? (Of course you do.) This chunky chocolate-and-mint combo is the next best thing.

To buy: $4 for 32 ounces, Trader Joe’s.

11 of 12

Best Premium Butter Pecan

carrotmilk.com

Häagen-Dazs Butter Pecan

Grandma’s favorite flavor gets a sophisticated rethink: Roasted pecans add a toasty-sweet note to a not-too-buttery base.

To buy: $4.80 for 14 ounces, at supermarkets.

12 of 12

Best Budget Butter Pecan

sweetbaysupermarket.com

Blue Bunny Butter Pecan

Light, fluffy, and chockablock with chewy nuts, this freezer mainstay may also be the best bang for your buck.

To buy: $5.70 for 56 ounces, at supermarkets.

See all Daily Finds from this month

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Lindsay Hunt