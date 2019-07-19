Nearly 90 Hummus Products Are Being Recalled Over Listeria Concerns—Here’s What You Should Know

Image zoom istetiana

Hummus manufacturing giant Pita Pal Foods, LP just issued a voluntary recall of 87 types of hummus products over concerns of listeria contamination, reports the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The products were flagged as potentially dangerous during an FDA inspection at the company’s Houston, Texas-based manufacturing facility. They were distributed nationwide in the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

Hummus brands affected include Lantana, Fresh Thyme, Harris Teeter, and 7-Select, but we’ve included the full list below. The majority of the products being recalled have “best by" dates between July 21, 2019 and August 30, 2019, but a few have them from November or December 2019.

According to the FDA, “Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.” According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1,600 people get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die.

The good news? Luckily, no illnesses have been reported at this time regarding these hummus products. Pita Pal Foods has issued the recall solely out of caution.

Consumers who have purchased products listed below with these use by dates are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 888- 671-8858.

Here is the full list of impacted products:

• Bucee's Garlic Hummus with Pretzels

• Bucee's Texas Spicy Hummus with Pretzels

• Fresh Thyme Original Hummus with Pretzels

• Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market Garlic Hummus

• Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market Olive Hummus

• Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market Pine Nut Hummus

• Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

• Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market Spicy Hummus

• Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market Traditional Hummus

• Hummus Hummus Original Hummus

• Hummus Hummus Roasted Garlic Hummus

• Hummus Hummus Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

• Lantana Beet Hummus

• Lantana Black Bean Hummus

• Lantana Buffalo Hummus

• Lantana Carrot Sriracha Hummus

• Lantana Cauliflower Hummus

• Lantana Edamame Hummus

• Lantana Extra Spicy 3 Pepper Hummus

• Lantana Roasted Garlic Hummus

• Lantana White Bean Hummus - Singles

• Lantana White Bean Hummus

• Lantana Carrot Hummus - Singles

• Lantana Edamame Hummus - Singles

• Lantana Hatch Chile Hummus

• Lantana Spicy Yellow Lentil Hummus

• Lidl Hummus Quartet

• Pita Pal Hummus Variety Pack

• Pita Pal Mezza Sundried Tomato Hummus

• Pita Pal Olive Hummus

• Pita Pal Organic Basil Sun Dried Tomato Hummus

• Pita Pal Organic Hummus Variety Pack

• Pita Pal Organic Roasted Garlic Hummus

• Pita Pal Organic Spicy Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

• Pita Pal Original Hummus

• Pita Pal Roasted Garlic Hummus

• Pita Pal Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

• Pita Pal Spicy Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

• Pita Pal Basil Sundried Tomato Hummus

• Pita Pal Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus

• Pita Pal Edamame Dip with Sesame Sticks

• Pita Pal Garden Vegetable Hummus

• Pita Pal Mezza 4 Bean Hummus

• Pita Pal Organic Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus

• Pita Pal Organic Original Hummus

• Pita Pal Organic Roasted Garlic Hummus

• Pita Pal Organic Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

• Pita Pal Original Hummus Singles

• Pita Pal Original Hummus To Go Pack

• Pita Pal Original Hummus with Pretzels

• Pita Pal Roasted Red Pepper Hummus with Pretzels

• Pita Pal Sesame Pine Nut Hummus|

• Pita Pal Texas Spicy Hummus

• Reasor's Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus

• Reasor's Hummus Variety Pack

• Reasor's Original Hummus

• Reasor's Original Hummus with Pretzels

• Reasor's Pine Nut & Sesame Hummus

• Reasor's Roasted Garlic Hummus

• Reasor's Roasted Garlic Hummus with Pretzels

• Reasor's Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

• Reasor's Spiced-Up Hummus

• Reasor's Sun-Dried Tomato Basil Hummus

• Roundy's Garlic Hummus

• Roundy's Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

• Roundy's Traditional Hummus

• Schnucks Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus

• Schnucks Garden Vegetable Hummus

• Schnucks Roasted Garlic Hummus

• Schnucks Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

• Schnucks Traditional Hummus

• 7-Select Chipotle Garlic Hummus with Pretzels

• 7-Select Classic Hummus with Pretzels

• 7-Select Roasted Red Pepper Hummus with Pretzels