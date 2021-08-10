3 Ways to Tell If a Pineapple Is Ripe (and Sweet) Before You Buy It

1 Tug the Pineapple's Leaves

Testing a pineapple's leaves is one of Vincinguerra's main ripeness clues. A single pineapple usually has between 30 and 40 spiky dark green leaves, which bear some similarities to agave and succulents. On an unripe pineapple, these tough leaves will be firmly embedded into the pineapple and difficult to remove without tugging hard. But as a pineapple ripens, its leaves change.

"If you are able to take off one of its leaves easily—boop—that's a sign that it's also ripe," Vincinguerra says. She adds that pulling a leaf until it detaches should "not be a struggle. It should come off easily."