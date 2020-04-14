5 Ways to Help Small Farms During the Pandemic (You'll Avoid Long Grocery Store Lines, Too)

Your local farmer’s market remains a top-notch source for diverse produce. Markets across the country have been taking extra steps to ensure safety. This has included measures such as having vendors set up stands far apart, requiring shoppers to put on disposable gloves, and disinfecting scales after produce weighing. Many markets have even done away with a market staple: free samples. At some markets, you’ll see bottles of hand sanitizer on vendor tables.

The beauty of the farmers’ market is that you can buy from many different farms in one place. You can go in without any firm idea of what you want to buy or cook that night, and walk out with some just-laid eggs, eye-popping purple cabbage, and new dinner plans. Some farms have developed pre-ordering systems that allow for minimal contact, seeing your produce bagged, ready, and prepaid for by the time you arrive.

Keep up with your local newspaper’s food section to track how your local markets have adapted. Additionally, you can email your local market manager or visit market websites or social media for information about new hours and changes.