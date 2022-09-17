Food Shopping & Storing Food Shopping & Storing How to Store Blueberries So They Stay Juicy and Delicious Make the most of blueberry season! By Phoebe Fry Phoebe Fry Phoebe Fry is a graduate of Barnard College, where she studied English Language & Literature, and Ballymaloe Cookery School in County Cork, Ireland, where she completed a 12-week certificate course. Throughout her college years, she took advantage of her location in New York City and held various roles at companies in the food media space, from the James Beard Foundation to Real Simple, to a position as cookbook author Vallery Lomas' assistant. She has experience in marketing, foundation work, social media, recipe development, recipe testing, editorial, and more. Phoebe presently works as a line cook in New York City. She also writes a Substack newsletter, and contributes to Real Simple as a freelance food writer. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 17, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article View All In This Article Storing Blueberries Freezing Blueberries Photo: Brett Stevens/Getty Images Tart, juicy, and gem-like, blueberries are an absolute delight. Whether you eat them on their own or fold them into pancake batter, cook them down into jam, or add them to a smoothie, blueberries taste like pure summer. Unfortunately, blueberries don't last very long once they've been picked, so it's best to eat them quickly before they turn into mush. To buy yourself some time, here are our best tips for how to store blueberries so you can keep them fresh for as long as possible. How to Store Blueberries First things first, buy the nicest-looking blueberries you can find. Avoid berries that look fuzzy, soft, or wrinkly—signs that they're either rotten or almost rotten. When you get home, go through the berries and remove any bad ones that may have been hiding. Mold travels fast, so it's best to get ahead of the problem. To avoid mold development, try not to rinse the berries until right before you're ready to eat them. When it comes to preserving fresh blueberries, moisture is the enemy. How to Store Strawberries So They Won't Spoil Quickly Choose a container with good airflow (like the pint the berries came in!), and line it with a paper towel to absorb excess moisture. Add the berries, then place the container on a shelf in the refrigerator. A shelf is better than the crisper drawer because there's better air circulation. Stored in this way, you can expect blueberries to last for about a week. Can You Freeze Blueberries? Yes, you can totally freeze blueberries! If you have fresh blueberries around and won't have time to eat them all, go ahead and freeze them for your future self. Once frozen, they'll stay good for a few months at least. The texture will change, but frozen blueberries are perfect for tossing into smoothies or adding to baked goods. 23 RD-Approved Tips to Help You Buy the Best Frozen Vegetables, Meals, and More You don't need to thaw frozen blueberries for most applications (they'll thaw in the process!), but if a recipe calls for fresh blueberries, you might want to mimic freshness by thawing some frozen berries. Just place them in a colander and run some cool water over them, and they'll have thawed before you know it. How to freeze blueberries: Spread them out in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Freeze for a couple hours, until berries are firm. Transfer berries to a plastic bag or airtight freezer-safe container. (Label the bag/container with the date so you don't forget.) Freeze! Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit