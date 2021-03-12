10 Tips for Buying Quality Meat That'll Ensure You Get the Best Bang for Your Buck

Once your butcher knows exactly what you’re looking to make and how much of it you need, another critical point for success is knowing how to speak the butcher's language. Here are some essential terms that will make communicating with your butcher a breeze and ensure the item they pack up is actually what you had in mind. (These are especially handy for those without excellent knife skills.)

You may want to ask your butcher to:

Bone (remove the bones)

Spatchcock (method of cutting whole poultry to flatten it completely for quicker and more even cooking)

Butterfly (cut your thicker meat into a thinner portion leaving a hinge much like a book)

Truss (tie meat or poultry into a more compact shape)

Cube (pound with a meat tenderizer)

Trim (remove excess fat)

Be mindful it may take the butcher a few minutes to get this done, especially if they are busy with other customers!