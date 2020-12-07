Sending Pears as a Present? Here's the Most Effective Method for Shipping Them, According to Experts

There may be nothing better than getting a sweet treat in the mail. And this holiday season, care packages may have to replace hugs more than ever before. Instead of adding to your loved one’s cookie pile, consider sending something fresh, juicy, and seasonal that will certainly brighten a cold winter day: Pears. There's a reason why many folks have been gifting them for decades—they’re healthy, simple to eat (no prep work needed!), and can certainly alleviate some holiday (or 2020-related) stress.

Pears’ Symbolism in Gift-Giving

“In ancient China, people believed that pears represented immortality and prosperity because pear trees live for a long time. In Korea, the pear symbolizes grace and nobility, and the pear tree is a symbol of comfort,” says Neil Ferguson, creative marketing manager for the Pear Bureau Northwest. “Sending someone pears this holiday season can be a simple—yet very meaningful—gift, and it’s a great way to support U.S. farmers."

How to Ship Pears

“Pears are a gentle fruit that can be difficult to ship because they yield under pressure as they begin to ripen,” explains Rhea Ortiz, account manager at The Fruit Company of Hood River, Ore. At The Fruit Company, each pear is personally handled and placed within a padded fruit sleeve for protection. High grade cardboard boxes prepared with soft grade craft pads and excelsior add extra padding and protection to the pear.

But a pear in transit is still an active traveler. “During shipment, pears give off ethylene gases which speed up the ripening process,” Ortiz adds. To ensure that your pears arrive perfectly, make sure they're shipped in ventilated packaging to control their ripening. In warmer months (or climates), she recommends expedited shipping, but two-day ground is fine if the pears won’t be in extreme heat.

Keeping the pears secure and unable to move is also essential to the packing process. “Most importantly, be sure the fruit can’t move inside the box, as the individual pieces of fruit bumping into each other can cause a lot of bruising and other damage. Stems can be sharp, too,” says Adam McCarthy, USA Pears Grower and farm manager at McCarthy Family Farm in Mount Hood, Ore.

To add some festive flare—and protection—to your pears, attach twine and gift notes to the stems with well-wishes or fun sayings. Then wrap each individual pear in fun paper or even edible gold leaf before packaging. Enclose a soft homemade craft, a tea towel, or another cushiony object with your pears (a cloth face mask or beanie, perhaps) to add even more padding and spruce to your gift.

How to Know When a Pear Is Ripe

How do you know that your perfectly shipped pear is ripe? Check the neck, suggest McCarthy.