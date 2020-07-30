6 Genius Ways to Save Money When Shopping at Trader Joe’s

These are a few of the food categories that you’ll save the most money on when you buy them at TJ’s versus other grocery stores. Trader Joe’s is known, for instance, for keeping the price of its bananas the same since the 1970s—you can still find them for just 19 cents a pop, which is cheaper than everywhere else.

The freezer aisle is packed with extremely affordable meals, too, like Chicken Gyoza Potstickers that cost just $2.99. And don’t skip the specialty cheese and wine sections. The selection of high-quality cheeses is stellar and comes without the crazy markup of other gourmet grocers—and who doesn’t love a bottle of Two-Buck Chuck? Find Real Simple’s favorite Trader Joe’s wines under $10 here.