7 Tasty Hot Dogs and Toppings

By Lindsay Hunt
Updated August 29, 2014
sirkensingtons.com
These must-have condiments and links are your key to a fabulous cookout.
Sir Kensington Ketchup

sirkensingtons.com

Seasoned with apple cider vinegar, cayenne, and honey, this intensely rich sauce will make you rethink the red stuff.

To buy: $7 for one 11-ounce jar, at Whole Foods and sirkensingtons.com.

Featured June 2012

Plochman’s Chicago Fire Mustard

plochmans.com

A novel twist on the bright yellow classic, this winner gets a lively kick from a dose of Tabasco.

To buy: $2 for one 10.5-ounce bottle, at supermarkets and plochmans.com.

Claussen Hot & Spicy Spears

Claussen

The small-batch spicy pickle trend goes mainstream with these fiery, addictive cukes.

To buy: $3.79 for one 24-ounce jar, at supermarkets.

Oscar Mayer Selects New York Style Beef Franks

Oscar Mayer

You don’t have to live in the Big Apple to enjoy a garlic-flecked dog, now that the frank giant has taken them national. Bonus: The links are free of preservatives, artificial flavors, and artificial colors.

To buy: $5.50 for one 15-ounce package, at supermarkets.

Gordy’s Pickle Jar Sweet Pepper Relish

gordyspicklejar.com

A blue ribbon topping: Think crunchy homemade bread-and-butter pickles finely chopped for easy spooning.

To buy: $10 for one 12-ounce jar, gordyspicklejar.com.

Woodstock Farms Organic Sauerkraut

Woodstock Farms

This kraut delivers all the crisp, salty flavor of the ballpark original—and it’s organic to boot.

To buy: $5 for one 16-ounce jar, at supermarkets.

Williams-Sonoma Beer Mustard

williams-sonoma.com

Spiked with pale ale and smoky chipotles, this brown mustard is delicious on Italian sausages and hamburgers as well as hot dogs.

To buy: $11 for one 10-ounce bottle, williams-sonoma.com.

