7 Tasty Hot Dogs and Toppings
Sir Kensington Ketchup
Seasoned with apple cider vinegar, cayenne, and honey, this intensely rich sauce will make you rethink the red stuff.
To buy: $7 for one 11-ounce jar, at Whole Foods and sirkensingtons.com.
Featured June 2012
Plochman’s Chicago Fire Mustard
A novel twist on the bright yellow classic, this winner gets a lively kick from a dose of Tabasco.
To buy: $2 for one 10.5-ounce bottle, at supermarkets and plochmans.com.
Claussen Hot & Spicy Spears
The small-batch spicy pickle trend goes mainstream with these fiery, addictive cukes.
To buy: $3.79 for one 24-ounce jar, at supermarkets.
Oscar Mayer Selects New York Style Beef Franks
You don’t have to live in the Big Apple to enjoy a garlic-flecked dog, now that the frank giant has taken them national. Bonus: The links are free of preservatives, artificial flavors, and artificial colors.
To buy: $5.50 for one 15-ounce package, at supermarkets.
Gordy’s Pickle Jar Sweet Pepper Relish
A blue ribbon topping: Think crunchy homemade bread-and-butter pickles finely chopped for easy spooning.
To buy: $10 for one 12-ounce jar, gordyspicklejar.com.
Woodstock Farms Organic Sauerkraut
This kraut delivers all the crisp, salty flavor of the ballpark original—and it’s organic to boot.
To buy: $5 for one 16-ounce jar, at supermarkets.
Williams-Sonoma Beer Mustard
Spiked with pale ale and smoky chipotles, this brown mustard is delicious on Italian sausages and hamburgers as well as hot dogs.
To buy: $11 for one 10-ounce bottle, williams-sonoma.com.
See all Daily Finds from this month