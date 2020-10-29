The 7 Healthiest Yogurts You Can Buy, According to an RD

You never fully understand the concept of decision parallax until you scan the yogurt section in your local supermarket. Trying to decipher whether it’s better to buy a caramel-flavored yogurt that comes with a sidecar of chocolate sprinkles or just spring for a pint of rocky road is enough to scare you away. And what even is a probiotic?

No longer—according to Amy Shapiro, MS, RD, CDN and founder of Real Nutrition, choosing yogurt that is actually delicious and good for you is pretty simple. “When looking at yogurts, you want to avoid added sugars, which are usually added to balance out the tartness of the natural yogurt flavor,” she says. Read: none of the options should include a pod of grape jelly (whomp). “I also included brands that contain probiotic strains, as eating and consuming probiotics is healthy for the microbiome.”

Here are the best healthy yogurt brands—both dairy and non-dairy options included—according to Shapiro. The list includes mostly unflavored yogurts, which means you can add all of the fun flavors on your own, like fresh fruit, spices, and granola.

Healthiest Dairy Yogurts

Image zoom Credit: Wallaby Organic Wallaby Organic No Sugar Added Greek Yogurt “Many yogurts on the market are not organic—I like Wallaby because they provide organic dairy which many of my clients prefer,” explains Shapiro. This line packs delicious flavor without added sugar, and they use whole food ingredients and spices to sweeten the yogurt. Wallaby also contains fat and protein, which both give the yogurt delicious mouthfeel and helps keep you satisfied. RELATED: Your Gut Needs Prebiotics and Probiotics—but What's the Difference? This RD Breaks It Down Image zoom Credit: Fage Fage Total 2% Greek Yogurt This widely available, mega popular brand is non-GMO, contains no growth hormones, and does not contain any artificial flavors or preservatives. “I recommend going with the unsweetened varieties of Fage to avoid added sugars,” Shapiro says. Image zoom Credit: Chobani Chobani Complete According to Shapiro, “this great product is sweetened with monk fruit and/or stevia, two calorie-free sweeteners that I approve of.” It also contains lactase—which makes it more easily digestible—and it has some fiber to help promote a healthy environment for the probiotic cultures within the yogurt. “Low in sugar but high in protein, this is a great option for yogurt lovers who crave a sweeter variety without negative side effects.” Image zoom Credit: Siggi's Siggi's Skyr Siggi's provides creamy skyr—an Icelandic cultured dairy product that’s very similar to Greek yogurt—with minimal added sugars (4 grams per container) and 12 grams of protein, few ingredients, growth hormone-free and flavors for everyone to enjoy. It also has sidecar options that are low in sugar but rich in nutrients, like almond butter instead of fruit/jelly.

Healthiest Non-Dairy Yogurt Brands

According to Shapiro, when looking at non-dairy options, the most important thing is to look out for additives and sugar used to make yogurts taste good and comparable to regular yogurt.