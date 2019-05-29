Almonds seem to get all the glory, but according to The Nutrition Twins, walnuts are just as good for you. “They’re a good source of antioxidants and one of the few foods that contains the plant form of omega-3 fat, which may help reduce heart disease risk," they say. "Trader Joe’s Organic Walnut Halves come in full pieces and the packaging seems to protect the halves from breaking, unlike other brands whose walnuts seem to have a good deal of them crushed into little pieces.”