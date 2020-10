Unless you love to cook and have a ton of free time, eating healthy on a budget is not always easy—but Trader Joe’s makes it a heck of a lot easier. In fact, the affordable supermarket chain is setting trends in the healthy food space. Everyone’s obsession with cauliflower rice (and cauliflower gnocchi and cauliflower pizza crust) is largely thanks to Trader Joe’s Instagram account. Not to mention, cult favorites Everything but the Bagel Seasoning and Mandarin Orange Chicken. But don’t be fooled; not everything you see at the grocery chain is healthy.“A key to sticking with the healthy items is to shop the perimeter of any Trader Joe’s store,” says nutritionist and holistic health coach, Jen Silverman . “This lets you stick with the fresher items, such as fruit, vegetables, yogurt, meat, and fish, since packaged, preservative-rich, shelf-stable items are always located in the center aisles.” Sweet Nova 's nutritionist, Tanya Freirich, MS, RD, CDN, CDE, says that it’s always important to check nutrition labels, especially in a store like Trader Joe’s where there are so many flashy, eye-catching labels and packages. Take the chip aisle, for example. “Even baked or fried in coconut oil, potato chips are, unfortunately, still chips," she says. "Go for the actual vegetable chips, like the kale or beet chips, which provide more fiber and vitamins than those from a potato. And never go to the grocery store hungry!”While we all know the obvious healthy choices, like leafy greens, fruits, and pre-washed veggies, we asked some of the country’s leading health experts to share their favorite healthy food buys from Trader Joe’s. (We can’t survive off of apple slices and carrot sticks, after all.) Here are 21 products that are not only healthy, they’re affordable and easy to incorporate into a busy schedule.