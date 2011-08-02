Healthy Snacks for Kids

Go for something rich in fiber and protein and low in fat and sugar. This will help your kid stay sated and keep her from crashing as she masters long division, says pediatric registered dietitian Tara Harwood. Hot chocolate might be helpful, too: The scant amount of caffeine can raise endorphin levels, which promotes focus.

¾ cup vanilla yogurt with 1 sliced apple or pear for dipping

1 cup hot chocolate

½ cup wheat-squares cereal mixed with ¼ cup unsweetened dried fruit

½ cup oatmeal topped with 2 teaspoons ground flaxseed and 1 teaspoon maple syrup

2 slices whole-grain bread with 1 tablespoon natural peanut butter