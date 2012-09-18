Real Simple Food Shopping & Storing Food Shopping & Storing Healthy Grocery Shopping List Healthy Grocery Shopping List Use this list of long-lasting grocery staples to whip up delicious, healthy dinners. Advertisement Save FB Tweet More Pinterest Email Send Text Message Print Milk, bread, eggs, butter, and apples Credit: David Prince Pantry Checklist Pasta Canned beans Canned tomatoes Jarred tomato sauce Rice, quinoa, couscous, and various grains Chicken or vegetable broth Peanut butter Olive oil Onions Garlic Refrigerator Checklist Eggs Sour cream or plain Greek yogurt Parmesan Cheddar Tortillas Parsley Lemons Dijon mustard Freezer Checklist Chicken breasts Sweet Italian sausage Frozen shrimp Frozen vegetables (such as peas, corn, and spinach) Frozen tortellini or ravioli Frozen pizza dough Bacon Nuts (such as almonds and walnuts) Bread