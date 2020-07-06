This Is the Secret to Finding a Healthy Breakfast Cereal, According to RDs

If it looks like dessert and tastes like dessert, it just might be a dessert.

Sure, many cereals are marketed as nutritious. But as you’re downing spoonful after gloriously sweet spoonful at breakfast, you may find yourself wondering: Is this truly a healthy way to start my day?

Cereal is one of America’s most-loved breakfast foods, and we all know why. It’s easy to make, tastes like your childhood, and it’s delicious. But thanks to its high sugar content, cereal often gets a bad rap—especially when consumed first thing in the morning. Pick the wrong box at breakfast and you’ll need a nap before noontime. The good news? Not all cereals are created equal, and there are plenty of delicious—and good-for-you options—you’ll find on supermarket shelves.

We spoke with two registered dietitians, Kelli McGrane, RD for the app Lose It! and Gena Hamshaw, RD and founder of The Full Helping for their tips on how to tell if your favorite breakfast cereal is actually healthy.

Limit the Sugar.

When picking a breakfast cereal, find brands with a limited amount of added sugar. “It's wise to pick cereals that have fewer than 10-12 grams of total sugar per serving,” Hamshaw says. “Keep in mind that sweeteners go by many names—including syrups, like brown rice or corn syrup—and words ending in "-ose," like fructose, sucrose, or maltose.”

McGrane also advises to double-check what a serving size is. “For example, if the box says a 3/4-cup serving provides 5 grams of sugar, but you usually pour yourself 1 1/2 cups of cereal, then you'll actually be getting 10 grams of added sugar in the morning,” she says.

Choose a Whole Grain Base.

According to McGrane, we should always opt for cereals that have a whole grain base or those that are labeled as "100% whole grain." This includes cereals made with ancient grains, like quinoa, millet, and sorghum, along with cereals made from brown rice and whole-grain corn. “The higher you see whole grain ingredients listed in an ingredient label, the more confident you can be that the product is predominantly whole grain,” Hamshaw says. “I like the sprouted corn flakes and sprouted brown rice crisps from One Degree Organics because they're a more wholesome alternative to other corn-based cereals on the market,” she says. Look for their low-sugar sprouted Os that are made with an oat base, too.

Read the Rest of the Ingredient List.

Just as you should look to avoid too much added sugar, you want to also take a look at factors that will help keep you full: fiber and protein. “Look for options with at least 3 grams of fiber and 3 to 4 grams of protein,” McGrane says. “I'd also steer clear of any cereals that contain partially hydrogenated oils, high fructose corn syrup, or artificial flavoring and coloring.”

It’s also important to take a look at the cereal’s sodium content. McGrane recommends around 200 (or fewer) milligrams of sodium per serving, especially if you are trying to limit salt in your diet.