These Two New Dairy-Free Ice Cream Flavors Are Legit Good

Halo Top has several new flavors of its coconut-milk based treat—and two are as good as the real thing. And yes, you can still eat the whole pint without packing on the pounds.

I am not exaggerating when I say I have bought nearly every vegan ice cream-type frozen treat in every grocery store within 10 miles of my house. My husband doesn’t eat cow’s milk, but he loves ice cream. And since I love him, I am always searching for delicious substitutes. After one disastrous attempt to make homemade almond milk ice cream (it was so icy and weird, not even a heaping ladle of hot fudge saved it), I decided I’d leave it to the pros.

That’s why I was so psyched when Halo Top sent their new non-dairy flavors for Real Simple to try. (They’re hitting supermarkets around the country this week and next, so if you don’t see them yet, you soon will.) Made with coconut milk, these ice creams have the same low-calorie, high-protein profile of regular Halo Top, but are vegan-friendly.

You’ll recognize some of the flavors as original Halo Top faves: Pancakes & Waffles, Birthday Cake, Candy Bar, Chocolate Almond Crunch, and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. But there are also two completely new flavors: Toasted Coconut and Vanilla Maple. Suffice it to say, we had a pretty awesome 4 o’clock snack here at the office.