7 Great, Convenient Breakfast Ideas
Nature’s Path Organic Heritage Flakes
A bowl of these lightly sweetened flakes—made with ancient grains like wheat, barley, quinoa, and spelt—is packed with fiber. Delicious and energizing.
To buy: $3 for one 13.25-ounce box, at supermarkets.
Featured January 2014
Julian’s Recipe Whole Grain Brussels-Style Belgian Waffles
A couple minutes in the toaster is all it takes to make these crisp and light waffles, which are as healthy as they are mouthwatering.
To buy: $5 for one 8.5-ounce box, at Whole Foods.
Amy’s Breakfast Burrito
This whole-wheat tortilla is overflowing with a zesty mix of healthy, GMO-free ingredients—potatoes, black beans, and tofu. Ready after less than two minutes in the microwave, the hearty pocket is a perfect on-the-go morning meal.
To buy: $3 for one 6-ounce burrito, at supermarkets.
Vigilant Eats Assorted 4-Cup Sampler
Ingredients like goji berries, cacao nibs, dates, and espresso take this oatmeal up a notch. There’s hemp milk powder in each portable container, so just add water and stir with the included spoon. Bonus: A portion of the proceeds support farm-to-table organizations.
To buy: $20 for four 3-ounce cups, vigilant-eats.com.
Callie’s Charleston Buttermilk Biscuits
These 24 biscuits are so rich, flaky, and scrumptious you won’t believe Grandma didn’t make them from scratch. Break one off on your way to work, or serve the whole batch for a show-stopping family meal.
To buy: $40 for two 15-ounce packages, calliesbiscuits.com.
Tarte Asian Yogurt Mango & Coconut
Rise and shine with this creamy pick that bursts with sweet-tangy tropical taste. With two times the calcium of Greek yogurt, it’ll keep you fueled all morning.
To buy: $1.80 for one 6-ounce container, at supermarkets.
Delifrance Pure Butter Croissants
After just 18 minutes in the oven, these airy pastries puff to a beautiful golden brown, just like those in Paris. A perfect accompaniment to morning coffee.
To buy: $6 for one 11.6-ounce bag, at Whole Foods.
