7 Great, Convenient Breakfast Ideas

By Heath Goldman
Updated March 05, 2014
Nature's Path Foods
Wake up on the right side of bed with these delectable store-bought selections.
Start Slideshow

1 of 7

Nature’s Path Organic Heritage Flakes

Nature's Path Foods

A bowl of these lightly sweetened flakes—made with ancient grains like wheat, barley, quinoa, and spelt—is packed with fiber. Delicious and energizing.

To buy: $3 for one 13.25-ounce box, at supermarkets.

Featured January 2014

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Julian’s Recipe Whole Grain Brussels-Style Belgian Waffles

juliansrecipe.com

A couple minutes in the toaster is all it takes to make these crisp and light waffles, which are as healthy as they are mouthwatering.

To buy: $5 for one 8.5-ounce box, at Whole Foods.

3 of 7

Amy’s Breakfast Burrito

Amy's Kitchen, Inc.

This whole-wheat tortilla is overflowing with a zesty mix of healthy, GMO-free ingredients—potatoes, black beans, and tofu. Ready after less than two minutes in the microwave, the hearty pocket is a perfect on-the-go morning meal.

To buy: $3 for one 6-ounce burrito, at supermarkets.

Advertisement

4 of 7

Vigilant Eats Assorted 4-Cup Sampler

vigilant-eats.com

Ingredients like goji berries, cacao nibs, dates, and espresso take this oatmeal up a notch. There’s hemp milk powder in each portable container, so just add water and stir with the included spoon. Bonus: A portion of the proceeds support farm-to-table organizations.

To buy: $20 for four 3-ounce cups, vigilant-eats.com.

5 of 7

Callie’s Charleston Buttermilk Biscuits

calliesbiscuits.com

These 24 biscuits are so rich, flaky, and scrumptious you won’t believe Grandma didn’t make them from scratch. Break one off on your way to work, or serve the whole batch for a show-stopping family meal.

To buy: $40 for two 15-ounce packages, calliesbiscuits.com.

6 of 7

Tarte Asian Yogurt Mango & Coconut

Tarte Foods, LLC

Rise and shine with this creamy pick that bursts with sweet-tangy tropical taste. With two times the calcium of Greek yogurt, it’ll keep you fueled all morning.

To buy: $1.80 for one 6-ounce container, at supermarkets.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 7

Delifrance Pure Butter Croissants

Delifrance

After just 18 minutes in the oven, these airy pastries puff to a beautiful golden brown, just like those in Paris. A perfect accompaniment to morning coffee.

To buy: $6 for one 11.6-ounce bag, at Whole Foods.

Get Daily Finds via e-mail

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Heath Goldman