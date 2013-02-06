5 Tasty Gourmet Goodies

By Lindsay Hunt
Updated August 29, 2014
Looking for something new and delicious? Try one of these delectable picks.
Julia Baker Milk Gooey Chocolate Bar

Rich caramel oozes out of each square of this decadent milk chocolate treat from an Arizona-based confectioner.

To buy: $9 for one 3.9-ounce bar, at juliabakerconfections.com.

Featured February 2013

Mrs. Belem Trading Company Provençal Spice Blend

Add a taste of France to everything from chicken breasts to sautéed vegetables with this delicious mix of rosemary, fennel, lavender, thyme, and sea salt.

To buy: $14.50 for one 4.6-ounce jar, at belemco.com.

Pepperidge Farm Baked Naturals Tortilla Chips (Simply Tortilla Variety)

This healthy take on standard dippers (25 chips contain just 140 calories) means you can dig into guacamole or hummus without the guilt.

To buy: $3 for one 6-ounce bag, at supermarkets.

Tessemae’s Lemon Chesapeake Dressing

Most bottled salad dressings are loaded with stabilizers and unnecessary ingredients. This fresh vinaigrette from a family company in Maryland contains just the essentials—olive oil, lemons, garlic, seasonings, and spices.

To buy: $5 for one 10-ounce bottle, at select Whole Foods Markets and tessemaes.com.

Madhava Organic Whipped Cinnamon Honey

The world’s oldest sweetener gets an upgrade. Fragrant cinnamon spices this light and creamy whipped spread—perfect for your morning toast or waffles.

To buy: $7 for one 10.5-ounce jar, at natural food stores.

