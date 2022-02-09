Google Just Shared the Country's 10 Best-Reviewed Pizzerias—Is Your Favorite on the List?

In honor of National Pizza Day on February 9, Google just released a whole bunch of pizza-related data that sheds some light on America's thoughts on the Italian staple. And whether you make it from scratch yourself or prefer to order in, one thing Is immediately clear—Americans love pizza. In fact, according to the search giant, pizza was the top-searched dish on Google Maps in the U.S. during every month of 2021.

And while you might think the most-pizza obsessed state is New York or New Jersey, that honor actually belongs to nearby Connecticut, which, as of February 2022, is the state with the most pizzerias per capita. (For the record, the Garden State came in a close second!)

When it comes to different types of pizza, Google discovered that people in the New York metropolitan area are on the hunt for some plant-based options. Searches for "vegan pizza" on Google Maps in that area are higher than any other location in the U.S. Additionally, those in Chicago search for "deep dish" on Google Maps more than in any other U.S. metro. In fact, Google Maps searches for "deep dish" in Chicago are nearly four times higher than the second place city, which is Los Angeles.