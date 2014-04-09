10 Delicious Gluten-Free Treats and Products

By Heath Goldman
Updated August 29, 2014
tatesbakeshop.com
From delectable desserts to colorful cookbooks, these picks will make you ga-ga for gluten-free.
Tate’s Bake Shop Gluten Free Blondie

This decadent bar is soft, buttery, and full of semi-sweet chocolate chips. The perfect answer to your after-dinner cravings.

To buy: $3 for one 4-ounce blondie, at supermarkets.

For more ideas, see our roundup of gluten-free desserts.

Featured April 2014

Glutino Pretzel Chips

Stack these thin but sturdy crackers with cheese, hummus, or paté, for a flat-out satisfying snack.

To buy: $5 for one 6-ounce bag, at supermarkets.

Omission Lager

Brewed just like other craft beers with barley, hops, and yeast, this crisp hoppy beverage is gloriously gluten-free (thanks to enzymes that break down the gluten during fermentation).

To buy: $9 for six 12-ounce bottles, at liquor stores.

Sweet Cravings, by Kyra Bussanich

Beautiful photographs highlight a selection of mouthwatering gluten-free desserts in this 120-page cookbook. Dish up the luscious Chocolate Mousse Meringue Pie, or a big batch of champagne cupcakes. Your guests won’t miss the gluten (read: They’ll be begging for more).

To buy: $19, amazon.com.

Glutino Seeded Bread

Heartier, and, well, more bread-like than its dry, foamy sisters, this loaf is your building block for the perfect sandwich—from a crusty grilled cheese to a heaping BLTA (avocado).

To buy: $6 for one 14-ounce loaf, at supermarkets.

Tate’s Bake Shop Gluten Free Cookie Bark

Slabs of dark chocolate studded with cookie crumbles (all wrapped up in a pretty green box) make this an ideal gift for your gluten-intolerant best friend. Hopefully, she’ll share.

To buy: $37.50 for three 6.5-ounce bags, tatesbakeshop.com.

Gluten-Free Girl Every Day, by Shauna James Ahern

Full of easy-to-follow weeknight dinners starring grains and in-season veggies. Your family is sure to love the Biscuits With Sausage Gravy, Zucchini Noodles With Spinach Pesto, and Chocolate Chip Cookies (made with Teff—not wheat flour).

To buy: $30, amazon.com.

Stroopies Gluten-Free Stroopwafels

Upgrade your coffee break with these traditional caramel-filled Dutch cookies, meant to perch on top of a piping hot mug.

To buy: $11 for six cookies, at mouth.com.

Bob’s Red Mill Gluten Free Pie Crust Mix

This blend of rice flour, sugar, and sea salt makes it easy as pie to bake up a flaky, golden shell.

To buy: $4.50 for one 16-ounce bag, at supermarkets.

Bearded Brothers Colossal Coconut Mango Energy Bar

For fuel on the fly, there’s no beating this organic treat packed with 6 grams of protein and plenty of almonds, dried mango, unsweetened coconut, and chia seeds.

To buy: $4.50 for one 2-ounce bar, at mouth.com.

