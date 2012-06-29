5 Delicious New Ice Cream and Frozen Yogurt Flavors
Breyers Blasts! REESE'S Chocolate
This addictive, over-the-top combination pairs huge chunks of peanut butter cups with ultra-creamy milk chocolate ice cream. You’ve been warned.
To buy: $5 for one 1.5-quart container, at supermarkets.
Ben & Jerry’s Strawberry Shortcake Greek Frozen Yogurt
The tangy frozen yogurt trend lands right in your supermarket freezer case with this tasty mash-up of berries and shortbread cookies. Bonus: It’s lower in fat and calories than the ice cream version.
To buy: $4.40 for one 16-ounce container, at supermarkets.
Limited Edition Häagen-Dazs Salted Caramel Truffle Ice Cream
Picture dulce de leche ice cream swirled with chocolate-covered caramels. Top a scoop with a few flecks of finishing salt for an easy dinner party dessert.
To buy: $4.80 for one 14-ounce container, at supermarkets.
365 Everyday Value Summer Peach Ice Cream
You get big chunks of juicy peach in every bite of this lush, creamy classic.
To buy: $5.40 for one 1.75-quart container, at Whole Foods Markets.
Three Twins Chocolate Orange Confetti
Like chocolate-covered oranges in ice cream form, this sophisticated pick is made with organic and locally sourced ingredients.
To buy: $5 for one 16-ounce container, at Whole Foods Markets and natural and specialty food stores.
