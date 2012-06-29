5 Delicious New Ice Cream and Frozen Yogurt Flavors

By Lindsay Hunt
Updated August 29, 2014
Lick the summer heat with one of these refreshing new coolers.
Breyers Blasts! REESE'S Chocolate

This addictive, over-the-top combination pairs huge chunks of peanut butter cups with ultra-creamy milk chocolate ice cream. You’ve been warned.

To buy: $5 for one 1.5-quart container, at supermarkets.

Featured July 2012

Ben & Jerry’s Strawberry Shortcake Greek Frozen Yogurt

The tangy frozen yogurt trend lands right in your supermarket freezer case with this tasty mash-up of berries and shortbread cookies. Bonus: It’s lower in fat and calories than the ice cream version.

To buy: $4.40 for one 16-ounce container, at supermarkets.

Limited Edition Häagen-Dazs Salted Caramel Truffle Ice Cream

Picture dulce de leche ice cream swirled with chocolate-covered caramels. Top a scoop with a few flecks of finishing salt for an easy dinner party dessert.

To buy: $4.80 for one 14-ounce container, at supermarkets.

365 Everyday Value Summer Peach Ice Cream

You get big chunks of juicy peach in every bite of this lush, creamy classic.

To buy: $5.40 for one 1.75-quart container, at Whole Foods Markets.

Three Twins Chocolate Orange Confetti

Like chocolate-covered oranges in ice cream form, this sophisticated pick is made with organic and locally sourced ingredients.

To buy: $5 for one 16-ounce container, at Whole Foods Markets and natural and specialty food stores.

