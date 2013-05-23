The Best Frozen Desserts

Luna & Larry’s Organic Coconut Bliss Bars in Naked Coconut

Manages to be creamy and decadent without an ounce of dairy or even soy. Tasters loved the unadorned coconut flavor and the pure sweetness of agave syrup.



To buy: $5.50 for 4 bars, at natural-food stores.



Featured June 2013



