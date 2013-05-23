The Best Frozen Desserts

By Lindsay Hunt
Updated August 29, 2014
Real Simplestaffers sampled more than 120 bars, sandwiches, and ice pops (tough job, right?). These six standouts licked the competition.
Best Nondairy Bar

Luna & Larry’s Organic Coconut Bliss Bars in Naked Coconut
Manages to be creamy and decadent without an ounce of dairy or even soy. Tasters loved the unadorned coconut flavor and the pure sweetness of agave syrup.

To buy: $5.50 for 4 bars, at natural-food stores.

Featured June 2013

If you have a sundae in mind, see the best ice cream flavors or check out this round-up of easy homemade ice cream recipes.

Best Fruit Bar

365 Everyday Value Strawberry Frozen Fruit Bars
No wonder these bargain bars juiced their rivals—they’re fresh, jammy, and loaded with real bits of strawberry. The lime, coconut, and mango flavors were hits, too.

To buy: $2.70 for 4 bars, Whole Foods Markets.

Best Sandwich

Julie's Organic

Julie’s Organic Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches
A childhood favorite just got better. Sink your teeth into rich vanilla ice cream and cakey chocolate cookies. Bonus: an all-organic ingredient list, with no synthetic fillers or stabilizers.

To buy: $5.50 for 6 sandwiches, at supermarkets.

Best Yogurt Bar

Adonia by Ciao Bella Peach Greek Frozen Yogurt Bars
These fat-free, low- calorie treats (just 75 a pop) are downright luxurious, with an irresistible summertime combination of just-ripe peaches and creamy yogurt.

To buy: $5 for 4 bars, at supermarkets.

Best Fruit Bars, Mixed Box

Dreyer’s/Edy’s Outshine Fruit Bars in Cherry, Tangerine, and Grape
Have a crowd to please? Grab this assortment. Iconic red, orange, and purple pops taste like freshly squeezed juice, not sugar and food coloring.

To Buy: $4.40 for 12 bars, at supermarkets.

Best Ice Cream Bar

Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream Bars
The chocolate shell is generously studded with peanuts, and the silky vanilla ice cream center is laced with peanut butter. Best to keep them away from the kids—and devour them yourself!

To buy: $4.40 for 3 bars, at supermarkets.

