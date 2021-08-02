Shoppers Say 'Everything Stays Fresh' When They Pack Salads in This $10 Container

The Freshmage To-Go Salad Container is designed with several compartments to keep ingredients from getting soggy. Leafy greens can be added to the large bottom container, and fixings, like vegetables, fruit, and nuts, can be placed in the upper three-compartment tray. There's even a small cup that holds dressings, sauces, and dips. According to Amazon shoppers, the biggest selling point of the 6.5-cup container is that ingredients never touch until you combine them.