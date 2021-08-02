Shoppers Say 'Everything Stays Fresh' When They Pack Salads in This $10 Container
Whether it's a hearty cobb, a sweet melon medley, or a mixture of greens and grains, salads are one of our favorite ways to fill up. And Amazon shoppers have found a clever container that keeps produce fresh until mealtime, no matter if you're running errands or stuck at your office desk: Meet the Freshmage To-Go Salad Container.
The Freshmage To-Go Salad Container is designed with several compartments to keep ingredients from getting soggy. Leafy greens can be added to the large bottom container, and fixings, like vegetables, fruit, and nuts, can be placed in the upper three-compartment tray. There's even a small cup that holds dressings, sauces, and dips. According to Amazon shoppers, the biggest selling point of the 6.5-cup container is that ingredients never touch until you combine them.
"This makes taking a gourmet homemade salad to work simple," said one five-star reviewer. "It keeps the salad from wilting, and crunchy toppings from getting soggy by not mixing it together until you are sitting down to eat. It's a good-sized box, so it's very filling."
To buy: $12 (was $17), amazon.com.
The container locks on all four sides, so you won't have to worry about leaks as you go from Point A to Point B. Plus, the Freshmage To-Go Salad Container is also BPA-free and dishwasher-safe. If you want to add warm chicken, shrimp, or steak to your mix, the Freshmage's bowl and tray are microwave-safe, too.
"My husband said with his new container, nothing gets soggy [and] everything stays fresh," said a reviewer. "He actually gets excited to make lunch, and you can fit a good portion of salad."
Another shared, "These containers are awesome and are great for soup, pasta, and salad. They do not leak, and the portion control part is cool, too."
While the Freshmade To-Go Salad Container typically costs $17, right now you can get one for just $10. So shop it now before the sale ends, and start enjoying salads the way they're meant to taste — crisp, fresh, and delicious.