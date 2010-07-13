Fresh Pick: Cantaloupe
The juicy melon has more to offer than just rounding out a fruit salad. Step away from the melon baller and scoop up these ideas.
How to Buy
The best way to pick a cantaloupe is by smell. The fruit should have a sweet, slightly musky scent. A good cantaloupe feels heavy for its size, has a rind that resembles raised netting, and has a stem end that yields slightly when pressed with your thumb.
How to Store
Let a not-quite-ready cantaloupe ripen at room temperature for up to 2 days (keeping it in a closed paper bag will speed up the process). Refrigerate a whole ripe melon for up to 5 days. For cut wedges of cantaloupe, cover the surfaces and refrigerate for up to 3 days. (If possible, leave the seeds intact. They prevent the flesh from drying out.) Cubes without the seeds will last 1 to 2 days in a resealable container in the refrigerator.
How to Slice and Cube
Wash the rind, then slice off the bottom and top ends of the melon so that it sits squarely on a cutting board. With a knife, from top to bottom, cut away strips of the rind, following the shape of the fruit. Halve the fruit, scoop out the seeds, and slice or cube as desired.
5 Delicious Ways to Enjoy Cantaloupe
- Cantaloupe Caprese Salad
Arrange sliced cantaloupe and tomatoes on a platter. Top with halved bocconcini (small balls of fresh mozzarella). Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with chopped mint, salt, and pepper.
- Crackers with Cantaloupe, Ricotta, and Ham
Top rye crackers with ricotta, sliced cantaloupe, sliced ham, salt, and pepper.
- Cucumber and Cantaloupe Salad with Sesame Seeds
Toss cut-up cantaloupe, sliced cucumbers, and sliced red onion with canola oil, rice vinegar, toasted sesame seeds, salt, and pepper.
- Cantaloupe and Mint Slushy
In a blender, puree cut-up cantaloupe with lemon-lime soda, mint, and ice.
- Gingery Cantaloupe and Raspberry Parfaits
Bring ½ cup water, ½ cup sugar, and 2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger just to a boil; remove from heat and let cool. Drizzle over raspberry sorbet and cut-up cantaloupe.