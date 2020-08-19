How to Organize Every Type of Freezer

It’s a pain to bend over and rummage through messy stacks, so label and date frozen food on the side of the package that’s visible, whether you stack boxes or “file” them. You can write directly on glass containers with a permanent marker (rubbing alcohol erases the ink). For plastic containers, scribble the info on clear tape, then adhere it. Use stackable bins to keep similar items together. Just measure the freezer interior first to make sure the bins will fit—and look for ones with handles so they’re easy to pull out.