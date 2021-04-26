When to Splurge—and When to Save—at the Grocery Store

It’s definitely worth it to spend money for the quality, taste, and nutritional benefits you get when choosing grass-fed and pasture-raised beef and lamb. “I always look for New Zealand grass-fed beef and lamb because it is humanely raised and the animals graze freely on open pastures 365 days a year, ensuring the healthiest and most naturally flavorful meat you can find.” From a nutritional standpoint, Cassetty points out that grass-fed red meat also has a higher vitamin A and E content and a more favorable fat profile compared to other red meats. “It’s lower in total fat and has more omega-3s and a healthier omega-3 to omega-6 ratio than grain-fed meat. When your omegas are unfavorably balanced, it can result in inflammation that’s tied to heart disease, diabetes, and other health problems. Quality red meat has other nutrients as well, including iron, zinc, protein, and vitamin B12, which are all key factors when it comes to overall immunity, energy levels, focus and performance.” Spending more money on the best quality grass-fed beef and lamb—and eating meat as part of a flexitarian lifestyle that also includes lots of plant foods—benefits your health, which saves you money in the long run.