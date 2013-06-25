8 Foods That Help You Sleep

Shortchanging your sleep makes you feel pretty crummy (as you likely know!), but the impact is even worse than you may think. Poor sleep can weaken your immune system, leaving you more susceptible to viruses; it ups your risk of injury during intense workouts; and it can alter your appetite-regulating hormones, making you feel hungrier while simultaneously intensifying cravings. Sleep is no joke, yet according to the CDC, we’re a sleep deprived nation, with up to one-third of us failing to get the recommended seven to nine hours of sleep each night.

Instead of going down the path of the sleep deprived, you can set yourself up for a better night’s rest by focusing on your menu. Here are eight foods that help you sleep better, plus delicious ways to incorporate them into your routine.