10 Major Mistakes You're Making That Are Causing Food Waste

Stop Food Waste Day, held annually on the last Wednesday of Earth Month (hello, April), is the perfect time to take stock of the steps you're taking in the kitchen and look for ways to reduce the amount of food you waste. "It's hard to believe, but 40 percent of our food supply is wasted and each of us throws away nearly 300 pounds of food each year," says Margie Saidel, RD, LDN, MPH, vice president of nutrition & sustainability for Chartwells K12. This is a critical issue because when food goes into landfills and rots, it produces methane, a greenhouse gas more potent than carbon dioxide. In its current state, food waste is one of the biggest causes of climate change and reducing food waste is something we can all do to make a meaningful impact on the environment. An added bonus, Saidel adds, is that finding ways to reduce food waste can also save you money: "After all, a family of four can lose $1,500 a year on wasted food."