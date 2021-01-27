7 Brilliant Tricks for Extending the Life of Your Food Storage Containers

Including how to keep them sparkling clean and airtight for as long as possible.

Tracking down—and maintaining—a set of airtight, sturdy, and stain-free food storage containers feels like an impossible task for many, especially those who meal prep. After all, how many of us have thrown in the towel and submitted to skirmishing away a small mountain of mismatched ex-takeout containers in place of the real deal?

Unfortunately, those flimsy plastic boxes and lids aren't just ready to rain down from your cupboard and smite you, avalanche-style; they're also not airtight, meaning they're ineffective at keeping your food fresh for as long as possible. (And important safety reminder: Many takeout containers are neither microwave nor dishwasher safe, which means harmful BPA could leach from the plastic into your food if you choose to aggressively heat them regardless).

The good news? So long as you follow the proper protocol, keeping a quality set of plastic or glass food storage containers in good shape is super simple. Sure, you might end up doing a bit more hand washing, but trust me: It's worth not having to store everything in a stack of tomato sauce-stained containers (or worse, having to throw out a week's worth of beautifully prepped dishes due to premature expiration). Find our favorite food storage containers here, then follow the fuss-free upkeep etiquette below.