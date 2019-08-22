No Need to Spend Money on Organic Avocados—or Any of These 14 Fruits and Veggies

With countless specialty food markets and so many wellness and workout options available, it feels like leading a healthy, balanced lifestyle has never been more on-trend. And while it’s great that people are paying closer attention to what they’re putting in their shopping carts and on their plates, there’s one downside⁠—healthy food ain’t cheap.

When it comes to choosing produce, most people assume organic is always the way to go—but the truth is, some fruits and vegetables are just as safe to buy conventionally, and they’re more affordable, too. (*cha-ching*)

When to Go—or Forego—Organic

There's a way to find out which types of organic produce aren't really necessary. Each year, the Environmental Working Group (EWG) releases a Shopper's Guide to Pesticides in Produce, aka “Dirty Dozen” and “Clean Fifteen.”

Here’s how it works: Testing is conducted by the United States Department of Agriculture, the USDA's Pesticide Testing Program, and the Food and Drug Administration tests to determine which fruits and vegetables contain the most and the least amount of concentrations of pesticides. The “Clean Fifteen” is a list of 15 fruits and vegetables with the fewest traces of pesticides, while the “Dirty Dozen” is a list of 12 fruits and vegetables that contain the highest. It’s important to note that you should thoroughly wash all of your produce before consuming, even if you’re snacking on an item from the “Clean Fifteen.”

15 Fruits and Veggies With the Lowest Traces of Pesticides

Buying organic isn't always worth it when it comes to these 15 fruits and veggies, so you can save yourself the worry and confusion—and some dough—next time you're in the produce aisle.

Avocados Sweet corn Pineapples Frozen sweet peas Onions Papayas Eggplants Asparagus Kiwis Cabbages Cauliflower Cantaloupes Broccoli Mushrooms Honeydew melons

12 Fruits and Veggies With the Highest Traces of Pesticides

According to the EWG, these 12 produce varieties contain the highest traces of pesticides, which means buying organic might be worth the extra cash if you're not sure which route to take.

Strawberries Spinach Kale Nectarines Apples Grapes Peaches Cherries Pears Tomatoes Celery Potatoes

It's OK to Eat Non-Organic Produce!