20 (Delicious) Food and Dining Trends Coming Your Way in 2021, According to Food Experts

“When presented with the question of what flavors 2021 will bring us, I must consider what changed in 2020: Perspective and appreciation of time, place, and intention. We collectively had to find comfort in places where we might not have previously, and quarantine forced a new perspective on what’s important to us and why. In 2021, I believe we will be seeking roots. I think the questions will be, 'Where did this come from? Why is it here?' Most of us understand the flavors and spirits we offer behind bars and in restaurants, but there is a layer behind these classic ingredient profiles that is begging to be explored.

In the world of spirits, I predict we’ll be seeking the precursors to what we already know and love. For instance, mezcal predates tequila, and more and more we’re showcasing the small villages that produce mezcal. Rhum Agricole, a pure cane-sugar rum produced in the Caribbean, is the forerunner to rum made with molasses or fermented juice. Aquavit and moonshine also set the stage for gin and whiskey, respectively. When we examine these spirits, we see that all of them take on the terroir of where they’re produced, making them individuals in a world of carbon copies. We can taste the heart and soul of the spirit, and it shows us where it came from. Location, the intention and passion, and the timeline behind the production might mean more to Americans in 2021, since we have had time to examine the same within ourselves."

—Ellen Talbot, Lead Bartender at Fable Lounge in Nashville, Tenn.