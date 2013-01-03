6 Shortcuts for Fast and Delicious Dinners
Thai Kitchen Pad Thai Noodle Kit
Skip the takeout and grab this handy box instead. Inside you’ll find classic stir-fry noodles and a packet of zippy pad Thai sauce—you add the protein (chicken or shrimp) and the bean sprouts.
To buy: $3 for one kit, at supermarkets.
Pereg Israeli Pearl Couscous With Vegetables
Loaded with carrots, potatoes, and red bell peppers, this 15-minute side is the perfect match for steak, chops, or salmon.
To buy: $4.50 for one 5-ounce box, at Home Goods stores and pereg-spices.com.
McCormick Recipe Inspirations Mediterranean Herb Crusted Tilapia
Waste not, want not: With these premeasured portions of fragrant oregano, marjoram, ground mustard, and more, you won’t be stuck with half-empty bottles of rarely used spices. Instead, you have the building blocks of a family-friendly fish dinner that’s ready in minutes.
To buy: $2 for one kit, at supermarkets.
Maya Kaimal Kashmiri Curry Indian Simmer Sauce
This luscious blend of tomatoes, coconut milk, and warming spices is delicious cooked with sautéed chicken, but why stop there? Lamb, shrimp, or potatoes and cauliflower would also be a delight.
To buy: $6 for one 12.5-ounce jar, at natural food stores and mayakaimal.com.
Cook Simple White Bean Chili With Chia Seeds and Bell Peppers
This healthy, low-calorie chili delivers a rich, long-simmered taste in just a half hour. Simply add chicken and milk and you’re good to go.
To buy: $5 for one 6-ounce box, at supermarkets and thehealthypantry.com.
Williams-Sonoma Chicken Fricassee Braising Base
Bright with the flavors of wine, shallots, and lemon, this rich sauce transforms chicken, asparagus, and peas into a memorable meal that’s easy enough for weeknights but elegant enough for guests. Great for slow cookers and Dutch ovens.
To buy: $17 for one 24-ounce jar, at Williams-Sonoma stores or williams-sonoma.com.
