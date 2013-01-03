6 Shortcuts for Fast and Delicious Dinners

By Charlyne Mattox
Updated August 29, 2014
Beat the dinner rush with one of these tasty, time-saving finds.
Thai Kitchen Pad Thai Noodle Kit

Skip the takeout and grab this handy box instead. Inside you’ll find classic stir-fry noodles and a packet of zippy pad Thai sauce—you add the protein (chicken or shrimp) and the bean sprouts.

To buy: $3 for one kit, at supermarkets.

Featured January 2013

Pereg Israeli Pearl Couscous With Vegetables

Loaded with carrots, potatoes, and red bell peppers, this 15-minute side is the perfect match for steak, chops, or salmon.

To buy: $4.50 for one 5-ounce box, at Home Goods stores and pereg-spices.com.

McCormick Recipe Inspirations Mediterranean Herb Crusted Tilapia

Waste not, want not: With these premeasured portions of fragrant oregano, marjoram, ground mustard, and more, you won’t be stuck with half-empty bottles of rarely used spices. Instead, you have the building blocks of a family-friendly fish dinner that’s ready in minutes.

To buy: $2 for one kit, at supermarkets.

Maya Kaimal Kashmiri Curry Indian Simmer Sauce

This luscious blend of tomatoes, coconut milk, and warming spices is delicious cooked with sautéed chicken, but why stop there? Lamb, shrimp, or potatoes and cauliflower would also be a delight.

To buy: $6 for one 12.5-ounce jar, at natural food stores and mayakaimal.com.

Cook Simple White Bean Chili With Chia Seeds and Bell Peppers

This healthy, low-calorie chili delivers a rich, long-simmered taste in just a half hour. Simply add chicken and milk and you’re good to go.

To buy: $5 for one 6-ounce box, at supermarkets and thehealthypantry.com.

Williams-Sonoma Chicken Fricassee Braising Base

Bright with the flavors of wine, shallots, and lemon, this rich sauce transforms chicken, asparagus, and peas into a memorable meal that’s easy enough for weeknights but elegant enough for guests. Great for slow cookers and Dutch ovens.

To buy: $17 for one 24-ounce jar, at Williams-Sonoma stores or williams-sonoma.com.

