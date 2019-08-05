Entenmann’s Little Bites Cookies Recalled Due to Plastic in Packaging—Here's What You Should Know

Image zoom littlebites.com

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., the parent company of baked good giant Entenmann’s, just issued a voluntary recall of the brand’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies in the 5 pack Mini Chocolate Chip variety in 36 states.

According to the report issued by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Entenmann’s products are being recalled due to the potential presence of “visible, blue plastic pieces in the individual packaging pouch.” This means that the plastic pieces aren’t baked into the cookies themselves since they were introduced during the packaging process. However, they may still result in a choking hazard. Entenmann’s issued the recall after receiving multiple reports from consumers who discovered their cookie pouches contained chunks of blue plastic.

The affected products have the “Best By” date of August 31, 2019 and September 7, 2019. The UPC Code is 7203002378; Lot Code is 1350. All recalled products are being removed from store shelves. The cookies were distributed in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Wisconsin.

Luckily, no injuries have been reported at this time. However, if you have purchased Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies (5-pack) with the Best By date, UPC code, and Lot code above, do not consume the product. You should discard them immediately or return the package to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the FDA’s Consumer Relations group at 1- 800-984-0989 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

