It’s no secret that Trader Joe’s may very well be heaven on earth. With innovative products, affordable prices, and fresh options, shopping at TJ’s is, dare I say it, enjoyable. One of the best things about Trader Joe’s is its pre-made and frozen goods, which are essential for throwing together easy meals.

From savory meat sauces to hearty rice blends, and tasty dressings and dips—you can cook up a dish of pretty much any cuisine. And for those evenings when you can’t muster the strength to throw a meal together, TJ’s has your back, per usual. We put together a list of our all-time favorite dinner recipes using only three Trader Joe’s ingredients.

Keep some of the below items in your freezer, fridge, and pantry so you can quickly whip something up in a pinch and finally say sayonara to weekly takeout!

Veggie Burgers With Avocado Tzatziki Dip

Want to make a simple yet deliciously satisfying #meatlessmonday dinner? Whip up TJ’s Quinoa Cowboy veggie burger with creamy Avocado Tzatziki Dip. These veggie burgers are anything but ordinary since they’re seasoned to perfection and made with multi-colored quinoa, black beans, roasted corn, and red peppers.

Cook ‘em up in a hot oiled pan or toaster oven for ideal crispiness, and then serve them on a fluffy brioche bun with a dollop of TJ’s Avocado Tzatziki. The creamy tanginess of the dip pairs perfectly with the savory veggie pattie, and dinner will be ready in just 10 minutes.

Chicken Sausage With Peppers and Onions

Sausage and peppers is a classic Italian dish loved by all, and it’s incredibly easy to make. All you need is TJ’s hot Italian sausage, a red bell pepper, a green pepper, a yellow onion, and a jar of Trader Giotto’s Basil Marinara sauce. Yes, I know, this recipe technically calls for five ingredients, but dinner will still be ready in under an hour.

Start by browning the sausage in a hot oiled sauté pan. While the sausage is cooking, julienne the peppers and onions. Next, add about half a jar of the marinara sauce to the pan along with the peppers and onions. Simmer on low to medium heat for about 30 minutes or until the sausage is cooked through and the veggies are soft. Add more sauce if needed. Enjoy with a “sixth” ingredient: a slice of crusty Italian bread.

Green Goddess Salmon With Fennel

Looking for a lighter weeknight meal? Get your daily protein and omega-3’s with a piece of perfectly grilled salmon topped with Trader Joe’s Green Goddess Dressing, and a side of roasted fennel.

Season salmon with salt and pepper. Heat an oiled pan and place salmon skin side down and cook for eight minutes, undisturbed. Using a spatula, flip salmon over and cook for another three to four minutes. Keep in mind, cooking time is dependent on the thickness of your salmon fillets.

Once the fish is finished cooking, remove fillets from the pan and add more oil and the sliced fennel to the pan. Sauté the fennel with a little salt and pepper for about five minutes or until soft. Drizzle some Green Goddess dressing over the salmon and fennel. Boom. Dinner’s ready!

Sloppy Joe Sliders

Think about the last time you had a good old fashioned Sloppy Joe. This school cafeteria classic can be revived with Trader Joe’s “Just Sauce” Turkey Bolognese. Heat the sauce by following the directions on the box. Spread some TJ’s Organic Ketchup on a few soft, buttery Aloha Rolls for a layer of sweetness and then scoop the bubbling Bolognese onto each one. You’ll enjoy every single bite of this blast from the past.

Chimichurri Rice With Jalapeño Chicken Sausage