Month of Dinners Shopping List: Week 4

Ready to cook the final week of Month of Dinners recipes? Make your weekly trip to the supermarket a snap by using this shopping list.

The Meal Plan Checklist

Monday Tilapia With Pecan Brown Butter
Tuesday Turkey Cutlet Sandwiches With Oven Fries
Wednesday Steak With Peppers and Polenta
Thursday Pork Ramen Soup
Friday Mushroom and Egg Pizzas

The Shopping List: What You Might Have Checklist

Lemons, 2
Red onion, 1/2 small
Shallot, 1 large
Unsalted butter, 4 tablespoons
Large eggs, 4
Low-sodium chicken broth, 6 cups
Mayonnaise, 1/4 cup
Hot sauce (such as Tabasco), 1 to 2 teaspoons
Soy sauce, 1 tablespoon
Sugar, 1 teaspoon
All-purpose flour, 1/4 cup
Olive oil, 1/3 cup, plus more for the baking sheets
Canola oil, 1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons
Red wine vinegar, 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon
Kosher salt and black pepper

The Shopping List: What You Might Need Checklist

Skirt steak, 1 1/2 pounds (freeze this when you get home from the supermarket; thaw before cooking.)
Tilapia, 4 6-ounce fillets
Turkey cutlets, 4 (about 1 pound total)
Pork chops, 2 boneless (1/2 inch thick; about 1/2 pound total; freeze this when you get home from the supermarket; thaw before cooking.)
Green beans, 1 pound
Bell peppers, 2
Carrots, 2 large
Scallions, 8
Mixed greens, 5 ounces
Baby spinach, 2 cups
Red cabbage, 1/4 small head
Cremini mushrooms, 4 ounces
Radishes, 2
Cilantro leaves, 1/2 cup
Fresh flat-leaf parsley, 2 tablespoons chopped
Fresh ginger, 1 2-inch piece
Sweet potatoes, 3 medium (about 1 1/2 pounds)
Mozzarella, 8 ounces grated (about 2 cups)
Pizza dough, 1 pound
Pumpernickel bread, 8 slices
Ramen noodles, 2 3-ounce packages
Dill pickles, 4
Marinara sauce, 1 cup
Wild and long-grain rice blend, 1 cup
Instant polenta, 3/4 cup
Pitted kalamata olives, 1/3 cup
Pecans, 1/4 cup chopped