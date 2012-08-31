Real Simple Food Shopping & Storing Food Shopping & Storing Month of Dinners Shopping List: Week 1 Month of Dinners Shopping List: Week 1 Ready to cook the first week of Month of Dinners recipes? Make your weekly trip to the supermarket a snap by using this shopping list. Advertisement Save FB Tweet More Pinterest Email Send Text Message Print Eggplant and Tofu Stir-Fry silhouette Credit: JOSÉ PICAYO The Meal Plan Checklist Monday Beef and Mushroom Ragù With Pappardelle Tuesday Eggplant and Tofu Stir-Fry Wednesday Roasted Chicken With Collards Thursday Tuna, Fennel, and Bean Salad Friday Chorizo-Stuffed Acorn Squash The Shopping List: What You Might Have Checklist Lemons, 2 Onions, 1 1/2 medium Shallot, 1 small Garlic, 4 cloves Parmesan, 2 ounces (about 1/2 cup grated) Diced tomatoes, 1 14.5-ounce can Tomato paste, 2 tablespoons Long-grain white rice, 1 cup Dry white wine, 1/4 cup Cornstarch, 1 teaspoon Rice vinegar, 3 tablespoons Olive oil, 3/4 cup Canola oil, 1/4 cup Red wine vinegar, 1 tablespoon Kosher salt and black pepper The Shopping List: What You Might Need Checklist Chicken thighs, 8 bone-in, skin-on (about 2 1/2 pounds total; freeze this when you get home from the supermarket; thaw before cooking.) Ground beef, 1/2 pound Cured chorizo, 3 ounces Acorn squashes, 2 (about 1 1/2 pounds each) Eggplant, 1 small (1 3/4 pounds) Collard greens, 1 bunch Red leaf lettuce, 1 head Button mushrooms, 10 ounces Grape tomatoes, 2 pints Radicchio, 1 small head Fennel, 1 small bulb with fronds Scallions, 4 Red serrano or jalapeño chili, 1 Fresh basil leaves, 1/4 cup Fresh flat-leaf parsley, 1/4 cup chopped Manchego or Cheddar, 4 ounces (about 1 cup grated) Firm tofu, 1 pound Cannellini beans, 1 15.5-ounce can Oil-packed light tuna, 2 6-ounce cans Pappardelle or fettuccine, 1/2 pound Bulgur, 1/2 cup Hoisin sauce, 1/2 cup