Nearly 1 Million Crock-Pots Are Being Recalled for Burn Risk—Here's What You Should Know

Sunbeam Products, Inc., of Boca Raton, Fla., just announced that they are recalling roughly 914,430 of their Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers, in addition to 28,330 models sold in Canada. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the models pose a potential burn hazard to consumers. The product recall comes just two days before Thanksgiving.

According to the CPSC, the problematic Crock-Pot multi-cooker model is capable of pressurizing when the lid is not fully locked. "This can cause the lid to suddenly detach while the product is in use, posing burn risks to consumers from hot food and liquids ejected from the product," states their recall report.

The recalled Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers bear the model number SCCPPC600-V1, which is shown on a label on the bottom of the unit. The units were all manufactured between July 1, 2017 and October 1, 2018, with date codes K196JN through K365JN and L001JN through L273JN. If you're unable to locate the date code, check the prongs of the electrical plug and on the bottom of the base—you'll find it engraved on one of these prongs.

These Crock-Pots were sold at major retailers including Target, Walmart, and Amazon for between $70 to $100 from July 2017 until earlier this month.

The CPSC reported that Sunbeam has received more than 119 reports of the lids detaching to date, which has resulted in 99 burn injuries ranging in severity from first-degree to third-degree burns.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Crock-Pot in pressure cooker mode, but may continue to use for slow cooking and sautéing," states the CPSC. Crock-Pot will send free replacement lids to consumers who contact them. "Consumers who continue using the multi-cooker in pressure cooker mode while waiting for the replacement lid should be certain the lid is securely turned to the fully locked position by aligning the arrow on the lid with the lock symbol on the base."