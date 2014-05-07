9 New Cookbooks for Spring 2014
Eating in Color: Delicious, Healthy Recipes for You and Your Familyby Frances Largeman-Roth
A rainbow of gorgeous, effortless dishes will entice everyone to eat more antioxidant rich fruits and veggies (kids love color!). Watch your family devour the Grilled Shrimp Tacos and Berry-Nectarine Trifle, while you sit back and sip a couple of Watermelon-Cucumber Coolers.
Featured May 2014
Whole-Grain Mornings: New Breakfast Recipes to Span the Seasonsby Megan Gordon
From Whole-Grain Buttermilk Pancakes to Greens and Grains Scramble, here are 65 reasons to rise and shine every morning of the season. Playful “Make It Your Own” variations will delight early birds, while handy “Make Ahead Tips” will help night owls shave minutes off morning prep.
Buvette: The Pleasure of Good Foodby Jody Williams
The quintessential New York brunch spot has a serious crowd of devoted fans, and from this volume, it’s easy to taste why. Italian and French influences creep into casual, polished meals like Coq au Vin, Roasted Heirloom Apples Stuffed with Pork Sausage, and Tarte Tatin.
Josey Baker Breadby Josey Baker
From the adored San Francisco-based bakery, this guide walks aspiring breadmakers through their first loaf all the way to pizza dough and pocketbreads in eighteen steps. Fun, accessible writing, instructional photographs, and action shots of the author in his flour mill lend this manual contagious energy. Read, set, bread!
My Paris Kitchen: Recipes and Storiesby David Lebovitz
Vibrant photos taken in the city of light showcase modern French cooking: simple and fresh, globally influenced, and classics will delight even the most devout Francophile. (Think Lemon Pistachio Israeli Couscous and Ham, Blue Cheese, and Pear Quiche.)
Cooking Light Global Kitchen: The World’s Most Delicious Food Made Easyby David Joachim
For the worldly cook: scrumptious recipes from every continent delivered to your kitchen, with Cooking Light’s signature ease and nutrition consciousness in mind. Keep this collection on the shelf to spice up dinner any night without packing the calories. Try the Chicken Tikka Masala or the Chocolate Baklava.
Pies and Tarts: The Definitive Guide to Classic and Contemporary Favorites from the World's Premier Culinary Collegeby The Culinary Institute of America and Kristina Petersen Migoya
Achieving a flaky crust is a cakewalk with this handbook’s easy to follow CIA-tested recipes. The author, a renowned pastry instructor at the Culinary Institute of America, draws from home baking traditions and professional chefs: her mother’s rhubarb pie sits comfortably next to a Roasted Ginger Plum Tart.
The Blender Girl: Super-Easy, Super-Healthy Meals, Snacks, Desserts, and Drinksby Tess Masters
Healthy, speedy eating goes beyond green smoothies: easy salads, soups, dips, and pastas can have blended components, too. The popular blogger and self-described “blendaholic” dishes up foolproof recipes and nutrient guides to get you started. (Bonus: all recipes are vegan and gluten-free).
Olives, Lemons & Za’atar: The Best Middle Eastern Home Cookingby Rawia Bishara
The Brooklyn-based chef tells stories about her family, childhood in northern Israel, and Palestinian food traditions through her cooking. Open these pages and step into a warm enticing arms of Baked Eggplant with Lamb, Basmati Vegetable Rice, and Chicken Kebabs.
