From Acorn to Spaghetti, Here Are the 8 Most Common Types of Winter Squash

You’re probably familiar with some of the most common types of squash—acorn, spaghetti, butternut, and pumpkin (yep, it’s a squash!)—but there are many other winter squash varieties worth adding to your grocery list.

Interestingly, winter squash is not actually grown in the winter. Harvested in the fall, winter squashes tend to have a thick skin, which allows them to be stored for several months, so they can be enjoyed throughout the winter.

Not only is winter squash a sweet, rich addition to your menu, it’s also loaded with nutrients, fiber, and healthy omega-3 fat. Ranging in size, shape, color, and flavor, winter squash can be prepared in endless different ways. You can sautée or roast squash for an easy side dish, purée it into soup, bake it into a pie, or add it to pizza. You can even eat the skin of some of the squash varieties.

Explore the unique characteristics and flavors of the eight most common types of squash, then try one of these comforting, delicious squash recipes.

