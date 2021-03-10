11 Common Types of Grains Worth Knowing

Amaranth is made up of tiny brown seeds, nutritionally similar to a grain. Amaranth is gluten-free.

Taste: mild and nutty

Health benefits: protein

Cooking time/method: Bring 1 cup amaranth and 2 cups water to a simmer, cover, and cook until tender and water is absorbed, about 20 minutes.

Eat with: Amaranth is great when combined with other grains—add a few tablespoons to a pot of oatmeal for a protein-packed boost to your favorite morning dish.