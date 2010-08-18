Common Cuts of Chicken

By Real Simple
Updated June 18, 2018
What’s for dinner? Probably chicken. It’s economical, versatile, and low in fat and high in protein—all good reasons why it winds up on the dinner table more often than any other meat.
Bone-In Breast

Big and juicy, this cut is a boon to white-meat lovers who don’t want to roast an entire bird. It is sold whole or split into halves.

Best for: Pan-frying, roasting, broiling, and grilling.

Boneless, Skinless Breast

This weeknight staple almost always comes split into halves. Tenderloin strips come from the upper-muscle portion.

Best for: Sautéing, pan-frying, broiling, grilling, and poaching.

Cutlet

Pounded or thinly sliced breast meat, this cut cooks quickly and evenly, thanks to its uniform thickness.

Best for: Sautéing and pan-frying.

Drumstick

This dark-meat piece is often sold with the thigh attached, labeled as a “leg.” To separate the two parts, cut through the joint with a sharp knife.

Best for: Roasting, broiling, grilling, and braising.

Thigh

Sometimes sold boneless, juicy dark-meat thighs are economical, flavorful, and hard to overcook.

Best for: Roasting, broiling, grilling, and braising.

Wing

The boniest cut, the wing is considered white meat. It is made up of three sections, the first of which is sometimes sold separately as a “drumette.”

Best for: Roasting, broiling, grilling, and braising.

