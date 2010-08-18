Common Cuts of Chicken
Bone-In Breast
Big and juicy, this cut is a boon to white-meat lovers who don’t want to roast an entire bird. It is sold whole or split into halves.
Best for: Pan-frying, roasting, broiling, and grilling.
Boneless, Skinless Breast
This weeknight staple almost always comes split into halves. Tenderloin strips come from the upper-muscle portion.
Best for: Sautéing, pan-frying, broiling, grilling, and poaching.
Cutlet
Pounded or thinly sliced breast meat, this cut cooks quickly and evenly, thanks to its uniform thickness.
Best for: Sautéing and pan-frying.
Drumstick
This dark-meat piece is often sold with the thigh attached, labeled as a “leg.” To separate the two parts, cut through the joint with a sharp knife.
Best for: Roasting, broiling, grilling, and braising.
Thigh
Sometimes sold boneless, juicy dark-meat thighs are economical, flavorful, and hard to overcook.
Best for: Roasting, broiling, grilling, and braising.
Wing
The boniest cut, the wing is considered white meat. It is made up of three sections, the first of which is sometimes sold separately as a “drumette.”
Best for: Roasting, broiling, grilling, and braising.