Yes, You Should Wash Apples Before Eating Them—Here’s How

You don’t need fancy fruit washes (and definitely skip the soap) with these effective methods for cleaning apples.

Whether you picked them yourself at a local orchard or just bought them at the supermarket, all the different types of apples are the ultimate fall treat. (Who doesn’t love apple pie or even just a great apple salad?) Even if your apples look spotless and glossy, there may be dirt, bacteria, or pesticides lurking on the skin—but you can stop grime in its tracks by learning how to wash apples.

Finding the most effective ways to clean apples is essential for ensuring your apples are safe to eat. Keep in mind that even organic apples may use organic pesticides, so you’ll want to make sure you’re cleaning your organic apples just like you would your conventionally grown produce.

You can brush off any visible dirt before you store apples, but it doesn’t make sense to really wash them until you’re ready to eat or cook with them. Cleaning apples with water can actually make them rot and decay faster—so store them as is until you’re ready to take a bite or use them in apple recipes. Ready to wash your apples? Here’s how.